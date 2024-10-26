AFCON MVP William Troost-Ekong reacts to CAF Player of the Year nomination

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2023 AFCON, expressed his joy upon being nominated for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.



Following the announcement, Troost-Ekong took to social media to share the nomination graphic, captioning it simply with “HONOURED.”



His nomination highlights his exceptional contributions



Read full articleduring Nigeria's AFCON campaign, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up to Ivory Coast.



Nigerian Players in Contention for Top Award

Both Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman have made it to the final shortlist for this prestigious accolade, raising hopes for Nigeria to clinch the title for a second consecutive year.



After Victor Osimhen's groundbreaking win in 2023, marking the first Nigerian victory in 25 years, Troost-Ekong and Lookman aim to build on Nigeria's recent continental success.



Lookman Emerges as Leading Candidate

Ademola Lookman is considered a strong contender for the award, owing to his remarkable performances with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team.



He made headlines by scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final, helping Atalanta secure their first European title. Lookman also played a pivotal role in Nigeria's AFCON journey, solidifying his reputation as one of Africa's elite players.



His outstanding form has led to a Ballon d’Or nomination, paralleling Osimhen’s achievements and positioning him as a key candidate for the CAF Player of the Year award.



Troost-Ekong’s Leadership Acknowledged



Troost-Ekong had a remarkable year, marked by his MVP performance at the 2023 AFCON, where he netted two goals and captained Nigeria to the final. His leadership qualities, both on and off the field, have earned him a rightful place among Africa's top football talents.



Other Nominees for the Award

Troost-Ekong and Lookman will encounter strong competition from other prominent African talents, such as:



Simon Adingra – hero of the AFCON final

Ronwen Williams – representing South Africa

Achraf Hakimi – from Morocco

Serhou Guirassy – of Borussia Dortmund

The CAF Player of the Year award ceremony is set for December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.