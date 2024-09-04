AFCON Qualifying begins -- Nigeria in disarray, Eto'o in hot water 2hEd Dove

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Following their impressive run to the AFCON final in Abidjan, the Super Eagles faced a challenging June break, marked by a draw against South Africa and a loss to Benin, complicating their path to the 2026 World Cup.



After Jose Peseiro's departure post-Nations Cup, Eagles legend Finidi George was briefly appointed head coach but was reassigned just two matches into his two-year contract.



German coach Bruno Labbadia seemed poised to take over, but negotiations fell apart at the last minute over tax payment issues, as reported by Nigerian Football Federation president Ibrahim Musa Gusau.