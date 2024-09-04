AFCON Qualifying begins -- Nigeria in disarray, Eto'o in hot water 2hEd Dove

You are here: HomeSports2024 09 04Article 1977245

Source: ESPN

AFCON Qualifying begins -- Nigeria in disarray, Eto'o in hot water

Nigeria will lean on Augustine Eguavoen again after Bruno Labbadia's appointment fell through Nigeria will lean on Augustine Eguavoen again after Bruno Labbadia's appointment fell through

Following their impressive run to the AFCON final in Abidjan, the Super Eagles faced a challenging June break, marked by a draw against South Africa and a loss to Benin, complicating their path to the 2026 World Cup.

After Jose Peseiro's departure post-Nations Cup, Eagles legend Finidi George was briefly appointed head coach but was reassigned just two matches into his two-year contract.

German coach Bruno Labbadia seemed poised to take over, but negotiations fell apart at the last minute over tax payment issues, as reported by Nigerian Football Federation president Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

