AGI and GCTU forge partnership to bridge industry-academia gap

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has unveiled collaborative initiatives with the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) to foster closer ties between academia and industry, aiming to enrich the business environment.



AGI's Chief Executive Officer, Seth Twum Akwaboah, outlined plans to establish a robust framework ensuring relevant internships and practical training for GCTU students, aligning their education with real-world demands.



This commitment seeks to narrow the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, emphasizing the importance of producing graduates equipped to tackle Ghana's contemporary challenges.



During a two-day workshop themed "Establishing Profitable Synergy between Academia and Industry," held at GCTU's premises and organized by the GCTU Business School in collaboration with the African Centre for Career Enhancement and Skills Support (ACCESS), Mr. Akwaboah stressed the need for students to gain practical insights and experiences pertinent to their fields.



He advocated for the showcasing of students' products and innovations to industry stakeholders, fostering collaboration for industrial sustainability. The AGI plans to engage with university lecturers to enhance students' knowledge acquisition from industry experts.



Dr. Ralph Nyadu-Addo, Coordinator of ACCESS Project Ghana, emphasized the pivotal role of University Business Linkages (UBL) in devising tailored solutions to industry and societal challenges. He underscored the mutual benefits of UBL initiatives and encouraged proactive engagement within institutions.



Guest speaker Mr. Christopher Addo highlighted the transformative potential of digital learning tools, urging university leadership to integrate these tools for enhanced teaching and learning experiences.



Entrepreneur Coby Asmah shared insights on effective partnerships between academia and industry, emphasizing adaptability to technological advancements. He advocated for embracing artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for academic progress rather than resisting its influence.



Prof. George Oppong Ampong, Vice-Chancellor of GCTU and team lead for ACCESS-GCTU, along with Dr. Emmanuel Freeman, Head of the Centre for Online Learning and Teaching (COLT), encouraged participants to disseminate acquired knowledge for broader impact.