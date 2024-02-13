AGI calls for engagement with Dr. Bawumia for detailed vision alignment

Economy of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to collaborate on the specifics of his vision for Ghana, GNA reports.



This request comes in response to the Vice President's recent presentation of his vision for the country ahead of the 2024 General Election.



AGI President, Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, emphasized the importance of aligning Dr. Bawumia's vision with the needs of the industry to propel government development goals. Dr. Ayim-Darke further stated that the AGI, equipped with experts and data, stands ready to assist in achieving the proposed policies.



While commending the innovation in the presented vision, including leveraging natural resources for a mining industry bank, a flat tax rate, and the scrapping of the e-levy and VAT on electricity and emissions tax, Dr. Ayim-Darke emphasized the need for detailed discussions.



He expressed the AGI's readiness to engage a committee to help shape policies not only for Dr. Bawumia but for all presidential candidates.



Highlighting some proposed policy solutions by Dr. Bawumia, such as implementing a harmonization scheme at the port for both Ghana and Togo to curb smuggling of textiles, cooking oil, and fertilize, he commended the intention to create Special Economic Zones (Free Zones) in major border towns with hopes of driving positive impact on economic activities, exports, and job creation.



Furthermore, Dr. Ayim-Darke urged all presidential aspirants to develop intentional policies on high commercial agriculture farming, emphasizing its potential aggregate impact on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and reducing forex pressures on imports.



The AGI president stated that the wealth of experiential knowledge, expertise, and research data available through collaboration with institutions like AGI, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and ISSER, exist and can contribute to informed economic decisions.