ASEC Mimosa coach reflects on victory against Asante Kotoko in 2024 President’s Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

ASEC Mimosa's head coach, Julien Chevalier, provided insights into their triumph in the 2024 Ghana President's Cup against Asante Kotoko.



The Ivorian squad clinched a 2-1 victory over the Porcupine Warriors with two goals in the first half at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Despite arriving directly from Morocco following a loss in the CAF Champions League to Wydad Casablanca, ASEC Mimosa accepted GHALCA's offer to join in Ghana's 67th Independence Day festivities.



Chevalier emphasized the importance of seriousness and modifications in the starting lineup after their recent defeat.



In his post-match comments, Julien Chevalier stated: “We aimed to be focused. We had to alter the starting XI due to our 1-0 loss in the CAF Champions League. Our goal was to present a positive image of Asec Mimosa.”



Throughout the game, the ASEC Mimosa team exhibited enthusiasm, determination, and unwavering resilience, pressing and battling for every possession.



Their proactive tactics unsettled Asante Kotoko, delivering a strong performance that reflected well on ASEC Mimosa.



The friendly football encounter between ASEC Mimosa and Asante Kotoko was a part of Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations.