ASEC Mimosas coach ready for president's cup showdown with Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

ASEC Mimosas coach Julien Chevalier has expressed his team's readiness to take on Asante Kotoko in the upcoming 2024 President's Cup.



The Ivorian club arrived safely in Ghana for the highly anticipated clash scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, at 4 pm.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Julien Chevalier conveyed his team's enthusiasm for the ceremonial event, despite a delayed arrival. He emphasized ASEC Mimosas' goal of lifting the trophy and maintaining their perfect record.



The President's Cup fixture between Asante Kotoko and ASEC Mimosa promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eyeing victory in this prestigious competition.



The game will be officiated by Togolese referee Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe, assisted by Adiwotso Komlan and Kpelafia Abdou, with Ghana's Julian Nunoo serving as the fourth official.



Mr. Frederick Pappoe will be the Match Commissioner for the match, ensuring a fair and well-officiated contest between the two football powerhouses.