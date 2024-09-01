Aaron Opoku scores, but Kaiserslautern falls short in 4-3 defeat to Hertha BSC

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Aaron Opoku, a forward of Ghanaian descent born in Germany, scored during FC Kaiserslautern's exhilarating 4-3 defeat to Hertha BSC in a Bundesliga 2 match on Saturday afternoon.



The contest, which took place at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion, featured a dynamic exchange of goals between the two teams.



Opoku, who was in the starting lineup and played for 72 minutes, gave Kaiserslautern the lead just prior to halftime with a precisely executed left-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area.



His goal, set up by Daniel Hanslik, brought the score to 2-1 in favor of Kaiserslautern at the interval.