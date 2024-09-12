You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980683

Source: Kickgh

Abdul Aziz Issah expresses joy and pride after joining FC Barcelona from Dreams FC

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah expressed his joy and pride after transferring to Barcelona from Dreams FC.

Introduced alongside fellow countryman David Oduro on Tuesday, Issah has signed a one-season contract that extends until June 30, 2025, with a buy option.

Issah shared, "It's an incredible feeling and a huge joy for me. I've been a supporter of this club since childhood, and I am thankful to my management and team for their support. I am eager to begin this new chapter."

