Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has a lot to learn - Leicester City manager

Enzo Maresca, the manager of Leicester City, remains critical of Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu despite his outstanding hat-trick in the team's 5-0 triumph over Southampton.



Maresca stressed that Fatawu, who played a crucial role in the resounding victory, still has a lot to improve on.



The win on Tuesday evening pushed the Foxes four points ahead at the top of the Championship, positioning them well for promotion to the Premier League.



Leicester only requires one victory from their remaining two matches to secure promotion, with the chance of moving up also if Leeds United stumble against QPR on Friday.



In an interview with BBC Radio Leicester, Maresca underlined the difficulties of managing young players.



"He's young, he needs to learn many things," Maresca mentioned to BBC Radio Leicester. The issue with young players is they can be inconsistent.



"I just told him that for the next two games, he will be on the bench," the manager quipped. "Otherwise, he'll start shooting from everywhere, because he scored!"



Fatawu's impressive display involved calmly placing the ball for Leicester's first goal and curling in a shot from the edge of the area, displaying his growing talent.