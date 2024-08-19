Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in line to make Premier League for Leicester City against Tottenham

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is set to make his debut in the English Premier League this evening as Leicester City takes on Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.



The 20-year-old forward is anticipated to be included in Steve Cooper's matchday squad, having engaged in training sessions in preparation for the match.



Fatawu joined Leicester on



a season-long loan in August 2023 and made a notable impact in the Championship last season, directly contributing to 19 goals. His outstanding performances led Leicester to secure his permanent transfer from Sporting CP for a fee of £14 million.



He has signed a five-year contract with the 2016 Premier League champions, expressing his enthusiasm and determination to compete in England's top division.



However, Leicester will be missing Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy, and Conor Coady, all of whom are unavailable due to injuries.



The match is set to commence at 19:00 GMT.