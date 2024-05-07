Abdul Fatawu Issahaku makes Championship Team of the Season

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's loan spell with Leicester City has proven to be a remarkable success, earning him a place in SofaScore's English Championship Team of the Season.



The 20-year-old, who was loaned from Sporting Lisbon last summer, quickly won over the hearts of Leicester fans with his impressive performances. His contributions were instrumental in the Foxes' promotion back to the Premier League as the champions of the Championship.



Throughout the season, Issahaku has been directly involved in 20 goals, scoring seven and providing 13 assists.



His exceptional displays on the field have rightfully earned him a spot in SofaScore's Team of the Season for the 2023/24 Championship campaign. In the lineup, he features on the right side of a front three alongside Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United and Georginio Rutter.



The team also includes Viktor Johansson as the goalkeeper, with a solid defensive quartet consisting of Kyle Walker-Peters, Wesley Hoedt, Jacob Greaves, and Leif Davis. The midfield is comprised of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers, and Gabriel Sara from Norwich City.



In other news, Leicester City has reportedly exercised the €17 million buy option clause to secure Issahaku's permanent transfer.



This move not only secures the talented player's future with the club but also benefits his first club, Steadfast FC. Co-owned by Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddirsu, Steadfast FC is expected to receive €7.9 million from the transfer fee.



This is a significant boost for the club, considering they initially sold Issahaku to Sporting Lisbon in 2022 for $1.5 million, with a 50% sell-on clause included in his contract.