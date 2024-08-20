Abdul Fatawu Issahaku up for MoTM award after top performance for Leicester against Spurs

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been nominated for the Man of the Match award following Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Leicester City.



The promising attacker for the Black Stars made his debut for Leicester City in the opening week of the English Premier League, playing against Spurs in an away match.



Issahaku delivered an impressive performance, particularly



in the second half.



By the conclusion of the match, he had achieved the highest number of dribbles, won the most duels, regained possession the most times, drawn the most fouls, created the most opportunities, and executed the most successful tackles.



Furthermore, he provided an assist to Jamie Vardy, contributing to Leicester City's crucial draw. He is nominated for the Man of the Match award alongside Vardy and Mads Hermansen.