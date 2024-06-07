You are here: HomeSports2024 06 07Article 1947617

Source: Footballghana

Abdul Mumin makes debut for Ghana in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali

Abdul Mumin debuted for the Ghanaian national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali in Bamako.

He came in as a substitute for Alidu Seidu at the Stade 26 Mars in the 79th minute.

The Black Stars were eager to bounce back after a mixed start in Group I, having won one match and lost another.

They began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

In today's game, Ghana emerged victorious with a 2-1 score against Mali, thanks to goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.

