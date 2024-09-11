Abdul Razak questions commitment of current Black Stars players

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars player Karim Abdul Razak has expressed his worries about the dedication of current team members to the national squad, especially considering their recent performances.



The Black Stars have struggled in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Angola and managing only a 1-1 draw against Niger, which has drawn considerable criticism from fans and analysts.



In a discussion on Asempa FM, Abdul Razak pointed out the players' reluctance to participate in friendly matches with local clubs, remarking, "In our time, we would engage in friendlies with Kotoko, Olympics, and Hearts.



This time, they seem disinterested in playing these local teams."