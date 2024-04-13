Abdul Yusif shines in Estonia's Premium Liiga, earns spot in Team of the Week

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Yusif, a Ghanaian defender, has earned a spot in Sofascore's Estonia Premium Liiga team of the week due to his exceptional performance.



His standout display during Paide's 3-1 win against Kuressaare in week 5 secured his place in the prestigious lineup.



The match started with tension as the visitors were awarded an early penalty, which was saved by Ebrima Jarju from Märten Pajunurme's attempt.



Kuressaare took the lead in the 11th minute with a powerful long shot from Artyom Yermachenko. However, Paide managed to equalize in the 32nd minute through a collaborative effort from Daniel Lutsu and Henrik Ojamaa, with Robi Saarma scoring the goal.



In the second half, Paide dominated the game, with Ojamaa providing assists for all the goals.



Abdul Razak Yusif extended Paide's lead with a goal in the 64th minute, while Dimitri Jepihhin sealed the victory with the third goal in the 90 + 5 minute.