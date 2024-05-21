Aboubakar Ouattara admits to poor performance against Aduana FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara has admitted the subpar performance of his team in their loss to Aduana FC on Sunday.



The Phobians suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium during matchday 30 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League, with Kelvin Obeng's goal securing the victory for the opposition.



In a post-match interview, Ouattara expressed his disappointment with his team's lack of motivation and overall poor display.



He criticized the inconsistency and underperformance of his players on the field, stating, "We played poorly. There was no drive today. I am baffled by what transpired. It was a complete disaster, utterly disappointing. I can't comprehend these players; one day they perform well, and the next day they falter. I am at a loss." He added, "Today's match was dreadful, absolutely dreadful. We went through 90 minutes without a single shot on target. I am not pleased, genuinely dissatisfied."



This defeat marks Accra Hearts of Oak's third loss in four matches, following previous defeats against Legon Cities and Accra Lions.



The upcoming crucial game against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, May 26 in Kumasi adds pressure to the team.



Currently, Hearts of Oak occupies the 12th spot on the league table, reflecting their recent struggles.