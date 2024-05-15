Aboubakar Ouattara aims to elevate team with high-quality signings

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has reiterated his stance on signing new players for the team.



In response to recent reports suggesting that the club is planning to release several players, Ouattara emphasized his dedication to improving the team's performance.



The team, based in Accra, has faced a challenging season, struggling with inconsistent form and currently sitting in 11th place on the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League table.



With 38 points from 29 games, there is a clear need for improvement.



Ouattara made it clear that any new signings for Accra Hearts of Oak must bring exceptional quality to the team.



He stated that if a player's abilities are on par with those of Ampadu, it would be acceptable, but if they fall short, there is no reason to sign them. He believes that he already has a player of that caliber in his squad.



Furthermore, Ouattara expressed his disinterest in signing players who are below the level of his current squad. If he is looking for academy players, he would prefer to turn to Auroras players.