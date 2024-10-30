You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000171

Aboubakar Ouattara is not the right manager for Hearts of Oak, sack him - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo, a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak, has urged the club to part ways with head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, asserting that he is not suitable for the team.

Polo's comments come in light of the Phobians' disappointing performance in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, where they have managed only two victories, alongside three draws and three losses, placing them

