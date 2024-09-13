Aboubakar Ouattara lacks the spirit to lead Hearts of Oak - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Polo, a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak, has voiced significant worries regarding the leadership of head coach Aboubakar Ouattara after the team's poor beginning to the Ghana Premier League season.



The Phobians faced a shocking defeat in their first match, losing 1-0 at home to newly promoted Basake Holy Stars, raising questions about Ouattara's capability to guide the team.



Polo, highly respected in the club's history, feels that Ouattara does not possess the essential attributes needed for the club's success.