Abu Francis red card fails to derail Cercle Brugge's fight in Europa League exit

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis received a red card during the second leg of Cercle Brugge's Europa League Qualification Round 3 match against Molde FK on Thursday evening.

Despite the setback of an early dismissal, Cercle Brugge demonstrated commendable determination but ultimately exited the tournament after a 1-0 defeat, resulting in a 1-3 aggregate score at the Jan Breydelstadion.



