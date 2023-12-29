Accra 2023 LOC courts support for African Games in Takoradi

Sports News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th Africa Games, made a huge presence at the 2023 Westside Carnival held on Tuesday, December 26, in Takoradi.



With over 30 masquerade groups marching through the principal streets of Takoradi, the LOC ensured it was hugely represented among the groups, as participants displayed the placards of the 13th African Games to be held in Accra next year.



This follows a collaboration between the LOC and organisers of the carnival, as the former used the opportunity to create awareness about the games and mobilise support for it.



Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC addressing the huge crown expressed appreciation to the people of Takoradi for embracing the games.



He said plans were in place were in place to get some of the groups to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of the event.



He emphasized that the LOC was keen on getting the entire nation involved the games, adding that though it would be hosted in Accra, there was the need for Ghanaians to be actively involved in the organization no matter where they live.



“The African Games is the biggest sports festival on the continent and there is the need for Ghanaians to get themselves ready.



“The people of Ghana must be ready to host rest of the continent. Businesses must be ready to embrace the opportunities that comes with the hosting and organization of the games,” he added.



A day earlier, the LOC on Monday, December 25, in partnership with Tumus masqueraders organized a float through the principal streets of Takoradi to create awareness about the games.



The masqueraders marched through town with flyers, and banners of the competition before converging at the Market Circle, amidst music and dance.



The huge crowd dressed in their colourful attire, displayed their unique dancing skills with arts and culture to mark the festival as well as promote the 13th edition of the African Games in Takoradi.



The continental party is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, to Saturday, March 23, 2024.