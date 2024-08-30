Accra Hearts of Oak strengthens squad with the signing of Collinson Theophilus

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer Collinson Theophilus has completed his much-anticipated transfer to Hearts of Oak. The skilled athlete has made the move from the lower-tier club Tudu Mighty Jets to the prominent Ghana Premier League team.



In an announcement made on Thursday, August 29, the Accra-based club stated, “???? | ???????????? PHOBIA TRANSFER Collinson Theophilus is now officially a Phobian! He joins us from Tudu Mighty Jets. Welcome to the family!”



Collinson Theophilus is among several new signings by Hearts of Oak as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 season.