Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko slams referee after defeat to RTU

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Lions head coach Ibrahim Tanko criticized the match officials following their recent match against Real Tamale United in the 23rd matchday of the Ghana Premier League.



The Lions suffered a narrow loss at the Golden City Park on Monday afternoon, with Mohammed Mankuyeli scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.



Tanko, in his post-match comments, expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating during their 1-0 defeat to Real Tamale United.



The coach accused the referee of influencing the outcome of the game in what he described as a 'daylight robbery'.



Tanko stated, "This is daylight robbery. Within 22 minutes, the referee had already given yellow cards to four of our players and awarded a penalty to the opposition, which we believe was not a penalty."



"I have little to comment on the game itself, but the referees are negatively impacting our sport. The GFA needs to take action because the events that unfolded were far from ideal, even the match commissioner did not agree with the referee's decisions."



This loss ended Accra Lions' three-game winning streak in the Ghana Premier League. Prior to this match, they had secured victories in three consecutive games.



Accra Lions currently sit in 12th place on the Ghana Premier League table with 30 points from 22 matches. It is worth noting that they have a game in hand.