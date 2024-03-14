You are here: HomeSports2024 03 14Article 1923263

Accra Lions secures 3-2 victory over Asante Kotoko

Accra Lions celebrating their victory Accra Lions celebrating their victory

Accra Lions beat Kumasu Asante Kotoko in their recent clash during match week 21 of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions took the lead early in the game with Blessing Asumah Dankwa scoring just eleven minutes in.

Despite Asante Kotoko's efforts to stage a comeback, Accra Lions held their ground and secured a 3-2 victory.

Despite suffering their second consecutive loss, Asante Kotoko remains in fourth place in the league standings with 32 points, trailing leaders Samartex by three points.

Following their triumph, Accra Lions have climbed from 14th to 10th place in the table, amassing 27 points from 20 matches.

