Accra Sports Stadium approval is just for one match - Randy Abbey

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), announced that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has authorized the Accra Sports Stadium to host only Ghana's AFCON 2025 qualifier against Sudan on October 11, 2024.



Previously, Ghana played its home matches at the Baba Yara Stadium, but a change in venue was mandated after CAF withdrew the stadium's license due to crowd issues during Ghana's loss to Angola in Kumasi.



Consequently, urgent renovations were undertaken at the Accra Sports Stadium to comply with CAF's standards.