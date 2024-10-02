Accra Sports Stadium approved for Ghana vs Sudan Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the green light for the Accra Sports Stadium to host the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Matchday 3 qualifier featuring Ghana and Sudan.



CAF's statement indicated:



"After a thorough evaluation of the CAF independent inspection reports concerning the Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadia, we are delighted to announce that the Accra Sports Stadium is approved to stage the AFCON Qualifiers for Morocco 2025. It will specifically host the Group F – Matchday 3 match between Ghana and Sudan, set for October 11, 2024."