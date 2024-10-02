Accra Sports Stadium approved for Ghana vs Sudan Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Ghana Football Association

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Accra Sports Stadium to host the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Sudan.



Scheduled for October 11, 2024, this decision follows a thorough inspection of the stadium.



CAF has requested that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and stadium management make necessary enhancements to the pitch and facilities to ensure a positive experience for players and fans.



CAF will continue to monitor the stadium's readiness for this and future events.