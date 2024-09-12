You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980485

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Sports Stadium issues resolved – Sports Ministry to CAF

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been encouraged by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ask the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct an inspection of the Accra Sports and University of Ghana Stadiums.

This recommendation comes after CAF's ban on the Baba Yara Stadium from hosting international events due to its deteriorating state, leading Ghana to look for other venue options.

The Accra Sports Stadium, previously criticized, has addressed many concerns raised by CAF in earlier evaluations.

