Accra United CEO aims at Middle League qualification

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet

Stephanie Sedinam Quarshie, the Chief Executive of Accra United Sporting Club, believes her team has the capability to reach the middle league promotional playoff in the next season.



Although the team had a promising beginning in the 2023/24 season, they fell short of clinching a place in the middle league.



The club has also seen several important players move to premier league teams. Nevertheless, Quarshie maintains a positive outlook on their future opportunities.