Adding Didier Drogba's style to my game has improved me - Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

AFC Bournemouth forward, Antoine Semenyo, has disclosed that incorporating elements of Didier Drogba's style of play has significantly contributed to his growth as a player.



The Ghanaian footballer has been a pivotal player for the Cherries, who currently hold the 11th spot in the Premier League with 48 points.



Semenyo has managed to score eight goals in 32 appearances for the team.



In an interview with Premier League TV before their last match of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Semenyo cited Drogba as one of the players he looked up to in shaping his own game.



"When I was injured, I watched players who shared similar attributes with me such as Michail Antonio, Breel Embolo, a bit of Drogba, focusing on movement behind the defense, timing my runs, and causing trouble," he stated.



"I always observed them and tried to incorporate their techniques into my game. I believe this has had a significant impact," he continued.



Moreover, Antoine Semenyo is anticipated to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.