Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong faces uncertain future after poor start to GPL season

Yaw Acheampong Yaw Acheampong

Yaw Acheampong's position as head coach of Aduana Stars is under scrutiny due to the team's disappointing start in the Ghana Premier League.

The two-time champions have struggled to establish their form in the ongoing 2024/25 season, securing only one victory while suffering three losses and drawing four out of eight matches.

Currently, they sit in the relegation zone at 16th

