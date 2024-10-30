Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong faces uncertain future after poor start to GPL season

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Yaw Acheampong's position as head coach of Aduana Stars is under scrutiny due to the team's disappointing start in the Ghana Premier League.



The two-time champions have struggled to establish their form in the ongoing 2024/25 season, securing only one victory while suffering three losses and drawing four out of eight matches.



Currently, they sit in the relegation zone at 16th



place with a mere seven points from 24 available.



Reports from Kessben FM indicate that the club's management is dissatisfied with the team's performance and may consider changes if results do not improve under Acheampong's leadership.



Aduana Stars is set to face newcomers Vision FC in their next match on matchday 9 at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, hoping to achieve a positive outcome after a recent draw against Medeama.



Acheampong, who took over in August 2023, previously led the team to a fifth-place finish last season.