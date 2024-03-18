Aduana Stars compounds Asante Kotoko's woes with a 3-1 victory

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a Ghana Premier League showdown, Aduana Stars Football Club (FC) delivered a crushing blow to Asante Kotoko (FC), securing a commanding 3-1 win at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday, marking matchday 22 of the domestic top-flight.



The victory over the Ghanaian giants deepens their struggles, as Asante Kotoko, the record league holders, have now endured a three-game winless streak in the Ghana Premier League, suffering defeats in all three matches.



Before their encounter with Aduana Stars, Kotoko had succumbed to losses against Karela United and Accra Lions, extending their dismal run.



However, the defeat against Aduana Stars exacerbates their recent poor form, leaving the Porcupine Warriors without a win in their last three games.



Aduana Stars initiated the scoring just ten minutes into the game, courtesy of Kelvin Obeng, but Steven Mukwala leveled the score for the visitors with a successful penalty kick. The first half concluded with both teams deadlocked at 1-1.



Displaying a stellar performance, the home team seized control in the second half, netting two additional goals to clinch victory.



Frank Owusu struck in the 54th minute to restore Aduana Stars' lead before Richard Mahama sealed the deal, securing maximum points for the hosts in the fiercely contested clash.



Following their triumph, Aduana Stars maintains their position in second place on the Ghana Premier League standings with 36 points from 21 matches, while Asante Kotoko slides to the seventh spot with 32 points after 22 matches, intensifying their challenges in the league.