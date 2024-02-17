Aduana Stars forward nears a $200K move to Al Ahli Tripoli

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Isaac Mintah, a 25-year-old striker for Aduana Stars, is on the verge of transferring to Al Ahli Tripoli, a Libyan football club.



According to reports, the move is set to be completed on Saturday, pending Mintah's successful medical examination.



While the exact transfer fee is undisclosed, it has been reported to be substantial.



Mintah has been in excellent form during the current Ghana Premier League season, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists in 11 matches, leading the top scoring chart after the first round.



He has scored a total of 17 goals in 38 appearances since joining Aduana from New Edubiase United FC in August 2022.



Mintah is currently the top goal scorer in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, however, despite impressive performances, he was unable to join the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to an injury.



If the transfer goes through, he will follow in the footsteps of Richard Boadu and Jonathan Sowah as the third player from the Ghana Premiership to move to the Libyan League this season.