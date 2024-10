Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Aduana Stars forward Emmanuel Marfo has been awarded Player of the Month for September due to his exceptional performances throughout the month.



He is the second player from Aduana Stars to receive this honor since Isaac Mintah, who won it in October 2023.



Marfo showcased his skills by netting three goals in four matches for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.