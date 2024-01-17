Afcon 2023: We’ve not been neglected – Ghana Supporters Union

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The leadership of the National Supporters Union of Ghana have debunked talk of maltreatment at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in La Cote D’Ivoire.



There had been widespread reports of maltreatment with the supporters also threatening to leave the host country out of neglect.



In a presser held at the supporters’ base in Abidjan, the leadership of the supporters front categorically denied the reports of neglect by the Ministry.



According to the General Secretary, Kassim Awal Osman, all the necessary support needed by them has been provided and this was only an attempt by disgruntled individuals to smear the leadership of the group and the ministry at large.



“We want to categorically state that reports circulating out there that we are being maltreated and left to fend for ourselves is false. We have been here over the last few days and the Ministry has ensured that their responsibilities towards us have been fulfilled. We have been provided with top class accommodation as you all can see with every single member of the team being provided with a stipend of $400 to see us through the group stages”.



“It is unfortunate that some unscrupulous individuals have decided out of their own personal interests to smear the good name of the supporters group and the Ministry. We are very much aware of this level of selfish interest being perpetuated by some individuals and we will strongly caution them against tarnishing our hard won reputation and that of our sponsors, the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” he added.



He indicated that a breakaway faction led by its former President Abraham Boakye, popularly known as one-man supporter, is a major cause of this level of dissatisfaction and strongly urged the general public to disregard the stories of fan neglect.