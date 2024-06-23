Afghanistan shock Australia to keep semi-final hopes alive

Sports News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

In a stunning turn of events, Afghanistan has managed to secure a crucial victory against Australia, thereby keeping their hopes alive in the T20 World Cup.



The match took place in St Vincent, where Afghanistan posted a commendable total of 148-6 on a difficult pitch.



This remarkable score was largely attributed to the outstanding partnership of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who contributed 118 runs together at the top of the order.



Australia, in their pursuit of victory, faced an early setback as they found themselves at 32-3.



However, Glenn Maxwell's exceptional performance, scoring a half-century off just 35 balls, helped them recover from the precarious situation.



Maxwell's efforts played a significant role in stabilizing the innings for the defending champions of 2021.