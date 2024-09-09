Afreximbank aggressively tackling trade stagnation

Finance & Banking of Monday, 9 September 2024

Afreximbank is ramping up efforts to enhance African trade, which remains under 3% of global commerce.



At the 9th Afreximbank Compliance Forum in Dakar, Mr. Jean Arsène Yerima highlighted initiatives to address regulatory and trade facilitation challenges.



The forum, supported by major banks and compliance firms, focused on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements for identifying Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) and explored AI’s role in compliance.



Despite these efforts, intra-African trade fell from 14.5% in 2021 to 13.7% in 2022.



Afreximbank’s initiatives include the Intra-African Trade Fair and Africa Quality Assurance Centers to boost trade and streamline processes.