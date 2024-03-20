Africa Games 2023: We had one clear chance and we utilized it - Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of Ghana's National Under 20 Men's Team, the Black Satellites, has emphasized the efficiency of his team following their 1-0 victory over Senegal.



He expressed his satisfaction during the postgame interview after leading Ghana to the win against the highly regarded West African nation. The victory secured Ghana's spot in the final of the 13th African Games football competition.



Michael Ephson's goal in the 83rd minute sealed the win, positioning Ghana for a shot at their first gold medal in football since the 2011 edition in Mozambique.



With the Satellites advancing to the final, Ghana will be represented in the gold medal match in both the men's and women's divisions. Reflecting on the match, Ofei noted the surprise of Senegal's long ball strategy, highlighting his team's ability to capitalize on their opportunities.



He commended his players for their efficiency in front of goal, emphasizing that they made the most of the chances they created. Ghana is set to face Uganda in the final on Friday, March 22 at 20:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.