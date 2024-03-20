African Games 2023: African Hockey Federation President assures safety of Theodosia Okoh hockey pitch

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Mr. Seif El Dine Ahmed, President of the African Hockey Federation, has affirmed that the Theodosia Okoh Hockey pitch is secure for the participating countries in the ongoing 13th African Games hosted in Accra, Ghana.



The statement comes after South Africa's withdrawal from the hockey tournament, citing concerns about the readiness of the Theodosia Okoh hockey pitch.



South African Hockey officials expressed reservations about the suitability of the pitch for international-standard competition, prompting their decision to withdraw based on advice from carpet-laying experts regarding potential harm to their athletes.



Addressing the media in Accra regarding South Africa’s withdrawal, Mr. Ahmed acknowledged challenges in preparing the venue on time due to contractor delays.



He mentioned that prior to the commencement of the hockey competition, discussions were held among participating federations to determine whether to proceed with the games.



Mr. Ahmed disclosed that all six competing federations unanimously agreed to participate, with no objections raised by South African hockey officials regarding the pitch's suitability.



While acknowledging the requirement for certification according to the rules of the Federation of International Hockey, Mr. Ahmed emphasized that the African Games hockey competition is not a qualifying event. He reassured that with their experience, they could assess whether the pitch was safe for play.



Furthermore, Mr. Ahmed highlighted efforts by the African Hockey Federation to increase the number of internationally certified hockey turfs across the continent.



Meanwhile, the hockey competition at the 13th African Games has progressed to the semi-final stage, with Ghana’s men’s and women’s hockey teams in contention for medals.