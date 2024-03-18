African Games 2023: Azamati secures men’s 100m semis slot after finishing first in heat 5

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

National record holder Benjamin Azamati has secured a spot in the semifinals of the men's 100m event at the ongoing African Games.



Azamati emerged victorious in Heat 5, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 10.54 seconds.



Joining him in the next stage of the competition are Barnabas Aggerh and Ansah Sarfo.



Aggerh claimed second place in Heat 2 with a time of 10.46 seconds, while Sarfo's time of 10.34 seconds secured him a spot in the semis as one of the best fourth-placed runners.



In the women's category, Hor Halutie advanced to the semi-finals by finishing second in Heat 1 with a time of 11.46 seconds. Kwartemaa Benedicta, on the other hand, finished fifth in Heat 2 of the 100-meter sprint, clocking in at 11.95 seconds.



Mary Boakye also joins the group in progressing to the next round. The semi-finals are scheduled to commence later today, on Monday, March 18, at 16:50 GMT.