African Games 2023: Beating Nigeria to win gold was not an easy task - Boakye-Yiadom

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s National Women’s Hockey Team head coach, Osei Boakye-Yiadom, described the final match against Nigeria in the 13th African Games as the most challenging encounter for his team during the tournament.



In an interview with Citi Sports, he highlighted the team’s victory in the final, securing the gold medal after a penalty shoot-out against Nigeria.



Coach Boakye-Yiadom emphasized the team’s meticulous preparations leading up to the competition but noted that delays in laying a new pitch posed a challenge to certain aspects of their training sessions.



Despite this setback, he expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and their ability to achieve the set target of reaching the final.



Reflecting on the journey to the final, the coach acknowledged the difficulty of the match against Nigeria, especially after having defeated them earlier in the group stage. He also mentioned the training limitations faced upon returning to Accra due to the unavailability of a suitable pitch for practice.



While the women’s team clinched the gold medal, Ghana’s men’s team settled for silver in the 13th African Games, with Egypt emerging as the gold medalists.