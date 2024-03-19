African Games 2023: Black Princess to face Nigeria in final

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Princesses of Ghana have secured a place in the final match of the 2023 African Games women's football tournament after a commanding 3-1 victory over Senegal at the Cape Coast Stadium.



This triumph guarantees Ghana a minimum of a silver medal in the competition, setting the stage for an intense final showdown against reigning champions Nigeria.



In the semifinal encounter, Ghana asserted their dominance early on, with Tracey Twum opening the scoring just past the 19-minute mark. Ophelia Amponsah extended Ghana's lead with another goal, putting them 2-0 ahead.



Despite Senegal managing to pull one back through a penalty kick from Rokhyatou Kande, Ophelia Amponsah sealed Ghana's victory with another goal, securing a 3-1 advantage and ensuring their progression to the championship decider.



With their eyes set on the top prize, the Black Princesses are determined to achieve nothing less than victory in the final match.



Head coach Yussif Basigi and his squad remain committed to fulfilling the promise they made before the start of the African Games.