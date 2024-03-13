African Games 2023: Black Princesses beats Tanzania 2-1 to book women’s semifinals slot

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Black Princesses have advanced to the semifinals of the women's football event at the ongoing African Games after defeating Tanzania.



The match, held at Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday night, saw Ghana secure their spot with a 2-1 victory.



Tanzania initially took the lead with a goal from Aisha Juma Mnunka of Simba FC in the 22nd minute.



However, Ghana managed to equalize just before halftime when Tracey Twum converted a cross from Comfort Yeboah.



In the second half, Ghana took control of the game, ultimately securing the win with a goal from Mukarama Abdulai. Next, Ghana will face Uganda in their final group stage match on March 15th.