African Games 2023: Black Princesses end tournament with an unbeaten record

The Black Princesses of Ghana emerged victorious in the women's football tournament at the 13th African Games by clinching the gold medal.

They achieved this feat by defeating the Falconets of Nigeria 2-1 in the final match held at Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite falling behind in the first half, Tracey Twum and Abdulai Mukarama's remarkable goals spurred the Black Princesses to a comeback victory.

Throughout the tournament, they maintained an unbeaten record, securing wins against Ethiopia and Tanzania in the group stage, followed by a draw against Uganda.

In the semi-final, the Black Princesses dominated Senegal with a 3-1 victory.

These are the results the Black princesses recorded during the competition:

Ghana 1-0 vs Ethiopia

Ghana 2-1 vs Tanzania

Ghana 1-1 vs Uganda

Ghana 3-1 vs Senegal

Ghana 2-1 vs Nigeria

