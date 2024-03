Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana secured their spot in the final of the women's football competition at the African Games after defeating Senegal 3-1.



Tracey Twum opened the scoring early on, followed by Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah's goal just before halftime.



Despite Senegal pulling one back from a penalty, Amponsah sealed the win with another goal.



Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final, scheduled for Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.