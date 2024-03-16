African Games 2023: Black Princesses tops Group A with 1-1 draw against Uganda

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Princesses secured their spot in the semifinals of the Women’s Football competition at the 2023 African Games after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uganda at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Despite falling behind to an early goal by Catherine Nagadya in the 10th minute, the Ghana U-20 female team showed determination and resilience, with Abduali Mukarama scoring the equalizer in the 36th minute.



Both teams had several chances to score throughout the match, but ultimately settled for a 1-1 draw.



Ghana finished at the top of the group stage with seven points from two wins and a draw, while Uganda also advanced to the knockout stage.



In the other group match between Ethiopia and Tanzania, a draw led to both teams being eliminated from the tournament. Yusif Basigi and the Black Princesses are aiming to win the trophy for the host nation, Ghana, at the 2023 African Games.



Additionally, the male team, the Black Satellites, secured victory over Benin at the University of Ghana Stadium, also finishing at the top of Group A with seven points.