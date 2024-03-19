African Games 2023: Black Princesses were eager to make fans proud - Yusif Basigi

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yusif Basigi, the coach of Ghana's U20 women's national team, the Black Princesses, has disclosed that his players were determined to impress the fans, which is why they approached their 2023 African Games semifinal match against Senegal with added motivation.



The Black Princesses secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Senegal at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Monday evening, setting up a final clash with Nigeria.



Following the match, Basigi expressed his delight at the significant number of spectators present at the game.



"Seeing the fans in the stands motivated the players to perform well and make them happy. I reminded them that they couldn't let down their supporters, so they had to secure the win."



During the game, Tracey Twum opened the scoring for Ghana after just 18 minutes, while Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah doubled the lead just before halftime.



Senegal managed to pull one back from the penalty spot early in the second half, but Ghana quickly reestablished their two-goal advantage, with Amponsah scoring a brace from a rebound.



Ghana will now prepare to face Nigeria in the final on Thursday.