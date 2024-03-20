African Games 2023: Black Satellites advances to men's football final with Ephson's late goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Michael Ephson's timely tap-in secured Ghana's place in the final of the African Games men's football tournament, joining the Black Princesses who clinched their spot in the women's division.



Ephson, brought on as a substitute, capitalized on a rebound from Jerry Afriyie's shot to score the decisive goal, alleviating frustrations among fans and Coach Desmond Ofei, who had witnessed numerous missed opportunities by the Black Satellites.



Despite Senegal's defensive tactics, Ghana maintained pressure throughout the game, with Senegal unable to pose significant threats on the counterattack.



Although Ephson's substitution initially met disapproval from fans, his impact was evident as he netted the winning goal, propelling Ghana into the final showdown against Uganda, who staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Congo earlier in the day.



The highly anticipated final is scheduled for Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



