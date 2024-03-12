African Games 2023: Black Satellites aim for first win against Gambia

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's U20 male team is eager to secure their first win at the 13th African Games as anticipation grows for the Group A matches on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The host nation will face Gambia, while Benin will play against Congo in the other match of the day.



All four teams are determined to improve their fortunes after drawing their opening matches on Friday. Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Black Satellites, recognizes the challenge posed by Gambia and praises their commendable performance in previous tournaments.



Despite drawing against Congo in their first game, Ofei emphasizes Ghana's readiness and determination to secure a victory against Gambia.



McCarthy Ofori, Ghana's midfielder, shares Ofei's sentiments and expresses the team's disappointment with their previous result, highlighting their preparation and readiness for the upcoming match.



Gambia's coach, Abdoulie Bojang, emphasizes the importance of on-field performance and calls for the support and prayers of the Gambian people.



Ismaila Manneh, a player for Gambia, echoes Bojang's sentiment and expresses their aim to qualify for the semifinals and their readiness to face Ghana after their unfortunate draw in the opening game.



With both Ghana and Gambia seeking their first victory in the tournament, Tuesday's matches promise intense competition.