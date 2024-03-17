African Games 2023: Black Satellites to face Senegal in semi-final on March 19

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Satellites are set to face Senegal in the semi-final of the men’s football tournament in the African Games on Tuesday, March 19th.



The Ghana U20 team secured seven points in three matches, defeating Gambia and Benin, and sharing the spoils with Congo, securing their spot in the final four.



Ghana, the host nation of the African Games, finished top of Group A, advancing to the semi-finals and remaining in contention for a medal.



The semi-finals are scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the top three teams will claim the football medal. Joining Ghana from Group A is Congo, and from Group B, Senegal, and Uganda will progress to the final four.



The Black Princesses also secured a spot in the semi-final after finishing top of their group, and they too will face Senegal in the final four.



The Black Satellites have their eyes on the gold medal, and their semi-final match against Senegal on Tuesday will be a crucial step towards achieving that goal.